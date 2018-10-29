× Is red-hot Kane’s line taking shape?

By Scott King

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games with an assist on Brent Seabrook’s goal on a 5-on-3 power play in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Kane has six goals and four assists in the point streak and 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in the Blackhawks first 12 games this season.

“I mean, he’s one of the best passers in the world, so when he’s got the puck on his stick, you’re just trying to get open,” Seabrook said of Kane’s assist. “You’re just trying to find a space to shoot the puck. Chances are, nine times out of 10 he’s going to find you, put it right in a good spot for you to shoot it. That’s what everybody is trying to do on the power play for sure.”

Kane’s 18 points are a tie for second in the NHL with Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins behind Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen (21). His 11 goals lead the league.

Kane’s assist gave him 50 points against Edmonton, passing Denis Savard (49) for most against the Oilers in Blackhawks history.

Despite the winger being hot out of the gate, finding a consistent line to play alongside him should help him generate even more scoring chances. Kane has seen Schmaltz, now on the third line, be his center and left wing and Alexandre Fortin on the left as well earlier this season.

His line with Artem Anisimov centering and Brandon Saad on the left has seemed to be a great fit the last couple of games. Saad didn’t find the scoresheet on Sunday after tallying three points in three games prior, but was very noticeable and a viable offensive threat on the ice for the Oilers.

Saad is more engaged in plays and regularly establishes a strong net-front presence after having a slow start to the season.

Anisimov has been steady in winning battles and getting Kane the puck. He has a goal and three assists in his last three games.

