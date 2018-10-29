× “Elton Jim” relives the thrill of a lifetime — Elton John dedicated a song to him at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago

In this 128th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the thrill of a lifetime that happened on Oct. 19 in New York, when Elton John dedicated a song to Jim during his Madison Square Garden concert. Hear the story behind the story, and share this special moment and memory for a lifelong Elton John fan who unexpectedly experienced a dream come true.