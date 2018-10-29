× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 10.28.18 | Betty Buckley from “Hello, Dolly!”, Touring Chicago’s Haunted Locations and How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean welcomes fellow WGN TV Morning Show host Larry Potash to talk about his new Sunday night show, Backstory, which explores the origins of some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond.

This week in theatre, Broadway legend Betty Buckley sits down with Dean Richards to look back on the role that cemented her in the Broadway canon, Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Andy Meholick from Free Tours by Foot shares his spookiest stories from the Chicago Ghost Walking Tour, including haunted rooms from the Congress Hotel and drowning spirits in the Chicago River.

In Food Time, Dean chats with Tom Halat from Tom’s Farm Market in Huntley, IL about all things pumpkin. What makes a great Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin? Which pumpkin makes the best pie? Tom Halat has all the answers.