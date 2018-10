× Blazing vs Boozing – Millennials Are Moving Away from Alcohol

In just the last decade, the way people look at weed in society has change drastically. Steve Bertrand talked with Kari Paul about how a number of millennials are moving away from indulging on alcohol to weed. The two referenced an experience of a Chicagoan who switched for financially but also touched on the other factors that are providing a case for consumers and legal marijuana.