× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.29.18: Busy Monday

Today’s guests include WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, terrorism expert Thomas Mockaitis, comedian Tim Cavanagh, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy discuss the disappearance of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, domestic terrorism, comedy, funny Halloween tweets, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.