B2B – Ep. 58 Greek Wine with Ted Diamantis

Greek wine has experienced a resurgence in the last few decades, thanks in no small part to Ted Diamantis and his company, Diamond Importers. Ted joins the Barrel to Bottle crew to taste highlights from his collection and to discuss this historic and vibrant wine growing country. Wines tasted include Santo Assyrtiko, Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano, Skouras Saint George and Alpha Estate Xinomavro.

