Actor David Pasquesi, Flu Shots with Dr. Most, Former FBI Agent James Gagliano, Diaz Case Law, Early Voting, and Chicago Haunts w/ Adam Selzer | Full Show (Oct 29th)

Tonight on the show Dr. Most keeps us healthy by giving us some Flu Shots live in studio. Then, we welcome Former FBI Agent James Gagliano to discuss the recent pipe bomb packages in the news as well as the tragic shooting in Pittsburgh. And it’s Monday so we have Diaz Case Law keeping us up to date on the latest legal issues as well as Jen Zanoti keeping us positive for Motivational Monday. We also speak about Early Voting with spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections, Jim Allen and local Chicago Haunts w/ Adam Selzer. We end up with Paul Farahvar to finally name our Trump Deadpool game as well as another round of Can Patti Guess This Song!?

