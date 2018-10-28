PHOTO: Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
This is History: The Origins of ‘All Hallow’s Eve’, The Great Depression, Michael Jackson’ ‘Thriller’, The Chicago Cubs 2016 Worlds Series Win
The first Halloween in America, Chicago retailer Marshall Fields opens it’s doors, The Great Depression Begins (with comments from Bob Newhart), Rankin & Bass’ ‘Mad Monster Party’ debuts, and the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series in 2016.