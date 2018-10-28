× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/28/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Christopher Mooney, Political Scientist at the University of Illinois Chicago, about Trump in terms of his response to recent tragedies and his latest attacks towards the media. Christopher and Rick also take a look at some of the races on the November 6th ballot, the impact suburban women voters will have in IL, and much more.

Next, Rick talks with Democratic candidate for governor, J.B. Pritzker, to get an update on his campaign. One of his primary center pieces is the graduated income tax, but there is a lack of rates and that creates a major flaw in the eyes of voters. J.B. expresses the importance of growing the economy to help generate revenue for the state; keeping middle class families in IL; and balancing the state budget from every aspect.

Then, Rick speaks with Gov. Bruce Rauner about his desire to speak with President Trump and progress being made in his push for re-election. Bruce also discusses his push to properly get his message out; the challenges he’s facing going up against the wealth of Pritzker; and more.