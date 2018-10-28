× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/28/18): Full Bears vs. Jets Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-10 win over the New York Jets. Join the guys as they pick out some positives and negatives on both sides of the ball in what turned out to be a solid defensive effort in the absence of Khalil Mack. The Bears are back over .500 at 4-3 as they head into Buffalo next weekend.