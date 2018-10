× Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/28/2018 | Fear Free Pets

Steve Dale is joined in-studio by America’s Veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker to learn the secret on how to remove the fear, anxiety and stress of veterinary visits. Dr. Becker shares information about Fear Free Pets, the many ways that procedures at the veterinarian have changed over time, and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv