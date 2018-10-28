× Stage legend Betty Buckley looks back on her iconic career

This week in theatre, Broadway legend Betty Buckley sits down with Dean Richards to look back on the role that cemented her in the Broadway canon, Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Buckley talks about how the role shaped both her professional and personal life and the legacy she left behind. Plus, she discusses her current role in the revival of Hello, Dolly! playing now at the Oriental Theater.

Head to Broadway In Chicago for tickets and details for Hello, Dolly!