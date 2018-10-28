Live blog: Bears vs. Jets

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the New York Jets.
The Jets offense is soooooo John Fox.
I think they will.
Or maybe not?
Jets going for it on 4th down early.
He’s a beast.
Stuffed on third down! Hicks!
Nantz also just said “Darnold runs out of property.” It’s “runs out of real estate.” COME ON NANTZ! I know you are mad you got this mediocre draw, but give 100 percent!
Nice ball from Darnold to convert on 3rd and 9.
BA is just breakaway.
Cohen has “BA.” Breakaway speed? I don’t get it.
Agreed, Justin. Cohen is such an East-West runner, especially on punt returns.
Great play call against an all out blitz. Nagy is the best blocker for Trubisky. If defenses are going to do that trying to rattle him, his coach has his back. Also, Cohen – that’s how you return a punt.
PPB (point per block).
How many fantasy points does Gabriel get for that block?
7-0 Bears.
Great blocking too
Great block from Gabriel too.
Best screen play of the season. Cohen was untouched.
House call!
Taylor Gabriel giving Pete a glimmer of hope this week in Fantasy.
Man, I gotta catch up on “God Friended Me.” Just eating up the Tivo space.
Romo’s career highlight.
Leonard Floyd still looking for his first sack of the season… Over/under half a sack today for #94?
I love Tarik Cohen, but run straight. Zig zag on punt returns never work.
The Jets offense looks very similar to the Bears offense of last year. Run twice for no gain and make the rookie QB convert at 3rd and 10.
Ooooooh, Tony’s tape room! Every time they go to the tape room, they should end with when he fumbled the extra point snap in the playoffs.
Totally agree. Kaufmann for Commissioner!
They should dock pay when kickers miss field goals. It should be a straight up incentive-based contract.
He’s a turd. I’m calling him Parker, too, until he makes a clutch FG.
I forgot, Does Hamp like or not like kickers?
Wide right. Woof.
#BearsSpecialTeams
Lucky tackle from Copeland.
This first drive reminds me of my flag football debut last week. Creative, speed, determination.
Like the play calling on this first drive.
James Daniels starting at guard. Hamp brought that up on Friday.
How soon before we get a Bobby Douglass mention?
I’m surprised he’s not first. I wish CBS said who was in front of him.
Wow, would you have guessed at the beginning of the season that Trubisky would be the 2nd highest rushing QB in football?
Would not have guessed that CBS would send their top crew (Nantz & Romo) to Chicago.
My favorite New York Jets referee moment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu-1tqk_jek
I’m worried about the Bears D without Mack. But it’s all on Trubisky for this one.
I’ve got Tarik Cohen in a couple leagues. Also playing Jamal Adams (Jets saftey) in one league.
I’ll take the Bears in a blowout as well. 33-10. But of course, no TD’s for Gabriel since he’s on my fantasy team.
I’ll take the Bears in a blowout. 28-10.
I think she did. And that’s how I pick my Comptrollers. How well they did in High School soccer?
I can’t remember. Did Susana Mendoza ever play soccer?
It is super rainy and super windy. I’m not sure that matters anymore for the Bears offense. They throw regardless. But I predict a mediocre showing from Trubisky, who seems to have trouble in the elements.
My prediction: 650 local political commercials during this broadcast.
Any change from the score prediction you gave with Hamp on Friday, Justin?
I’m ready!
Kickoff is right around the corner, some pregame thoughts courtesy of Adam Hoge: https://wgnradio.com/2018/10/26/hoges-10-bears-things-trubisky-bears-putting-up-big-numbers-with-room-to-improve/
#CochranShowTakeover
Good lookin spread, Justin!
Hey hey! Go Bears. The Steve Cochran Show is taking over the blog for the game. There will be sass. There will be snark. There will be snacks!
No Mack. No Robinson. No problem? We’ll see…
End of first Q with Bears up 7-0. Should be up 10-0. Jets driving.