Live blog: Bears vs. Jets

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the New York Jets.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:35 PM

End of first Q with Bears up 7-0. Should be up 10-0. Jets driving. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:34 PM

The Jets offense is soooooo John Fox. 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:33 PM

I think they will.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:33 PM

Or maybe not?

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:32 PM

Jets going for it on 4th down early.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:32 PM

He’s a beast.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:32 PM

Stuffed on third down! Hicks!

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:32 PM

Nantz also just said “Darnold runs out of property.” It’s “runs out of real estate.” COME ON NANTZ! I know you are mad you got this mediocre draw, but give 100 percent! 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:31 PM

Nice ball from Darnold to convert on 3rd and 9.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:28 PM

BA is just breakaway.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:28 PM

Cohen has “BA.” Breakaway speed? I don’t get it.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:26 PM

Agreed, Justin. Cohen is such an East-West runner, especially on punt returns. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:25 PM

Great play call against an all out blitz. Nagy is the best blocker for Trubisky. If defenses are going to do that trying to rattle him, his coach has his back. Also, Cohen – that’s how you return a punt. 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:25 PM

PPB (point per block).

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:24 PM

How many fantasy points does Gabriel get for that block?

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:24 PM

7-0 Bears.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:24 PM

Great blocking too

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:24 PM

Great block from Gabriel too.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:24 PM

Best screen play of the season. Cohen was untouched.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:23 PM

House call!

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:22 PM

Taylor Gabriel giving Pete a glimmer of hope this week in Fantasy. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:22 PM

Man, I gotta catch up on “God Friended Me.” Just eating up the Tivo space. 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:21 PM

Romo’s career highlight. 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:19 PM

Leonard Floyd still looking for his first sack of the season… Over/under half a sack today for #94?

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:19 PM

I love Tarik Cohen, but run straight. Zig zag on punt returns never work. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:18 PM

The Jets offense looks very similar to the Bears offense of last year. Run twice for no gain and make the rookie QB convert at 3rd and 10. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:17 PM

Ooooooh, Tony’s tape room! Every time they go to the tape room, they should end with when he fumbled the extra point snap in the playoffs.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:15 PM

Totally agree. Kaufmann for Commissioner!

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:13 PM

They should dock pay when kickers miss field goals. It should be a straight up incentive-based contract. 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:13 PM

He’s a turd. I’m calling him Parker, too, until he makes a clutch FG.

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:13 PM

I forgot, Does Hamp like or not like kickers? 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:13 PM

Wide right. Woof.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:13 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:13 PM

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:12 PM

Lucky tackle from Copeland.

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:12 PM

This first drive reminds me of my flag football debut last week. Creative, speed, determination. 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:11 PM

Like the play calling on this first drive.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:09 PM

James Daniels starting at guard. Hamp brought that up on Friday.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:09 PM

How soon before we get a Bobby Douglass mention?

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:09 PM

I’m surprised he’s not first. I wish CBS said who was in front of him.

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:08 PM

Wow, would you have guessed at the beginning of the season that Trubisky would be the 2nd highest rushing QB in football? 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:05 PM

Would not have guessed that CBS would send their top crew (Nantz & Romo) to Chicago.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:05 PM

My favorite New York Jets referee moment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu-1tqk_jek

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:04 PM

I’m worried about the Bears D without Mack. But it’s all on Trubisky for this one. 

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:04 PM

I’ve got Tarik Cohen in a couple leagues. Also playing Jamal Adams (Jets saftey) in one league. 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:03 PM

I’ll take the Bears in a blowout as well. 33-10. But of course, no TD’s for Gabriel since he’s on my fantasy team.

Joe Romano October 28, 201812:02 PM

I’ll take the Bears in a blowout. 28-10.

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:01 PM

I think she did. And that’s how I pick my Comptrollers. How well they did in High School soccer? 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201812:00 PM

I can’t remember. Did Susana Mendoza ever play soccer?

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201812:00 PM

It is super rainy and super windy. I’m not sure that matters anymore for the Bears offense. They throw regardless. But I predict a mediocre showing from Trubisky, who seems to have trouble in the elements. 

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201811:59 AM

My prediction: 650 local political commercials during this broadcast. 

Joe Romano October 28, 201811:58 AM

Any change from the score prediction you gave with Hamp on Friday, Justin?

peterzimmermanwgnam October 28, 201811:58 AM

I’m ready! 

Joe Romano October 28, 201811:57 AM

Kickoff is right around the corner, some pregame thoughts courtesy of Adam Hoge: https://wgnradio.com/2018/10/26/hoges-10-bears-things-trubisky-bears-putting-up-big-numbers-with-room-to-improve/

Joe Romano October 28, 201811:56 AM

#CochranShowTakeover

Joe Romano October 28, 201811:56 AM

Good lookin spread, Justin!

Justin Kaufmann October 28, 201811:56 AM

Hey hey! Go Bears. The Steve Cochran Show is taking over the blog for the game. There will be sass. There will be snark. There will be snacks!

Joe Romano October 28, 201811:55 AM

No Mack. No Robinson. No problem? We’ll see…

