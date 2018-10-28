× J.B. Pritzker is adamant that a graduated income tax will level the playing field for everyone

One of J.B. Pritzker’s primary center pieces is the graduated income tax, but there is a lack of rates and that creates a major flaw in the eyes of voters. Rick Pearson talks with Democratic candidate for governor, J.B. Pritzker, to get an update on his campaign and attempts to gain clarification as to how a graduated income tax will benefit everyone in the long run. J.B. expresses the importance of growing the economy to help generate revenue for the state; keeping middle class families in IL; and balancing the state budget from every aspect.