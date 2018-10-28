A van covered in blue tarp is towed by FBI investigators on October 26, 2018, in Plantation, Florida, in connection with the 12 pipe bombs and suspicious packages mailed to top Democrats. - A suspect identified by investigators as Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested near an Auto store in Plantation. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
How federal agents caught Cesar Sayoc
Former FBI Agent and ABC news contributor, Steve Gomez, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures on WGN Nightside to answers questions on the bombs sent to various Democrats around the United States. He also shares the details that led to the capture of mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc.