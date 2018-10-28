× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 186: Bears-Jets Postgame Show

The Bears snapped their two-game losing streak with 24-10 victory over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game live from Soldier Field. They discuss all the key talking points including Khalil Mack being inactive for the first time in his career, how the defense played in his absence, as well as what worked for the Bears on the offensive side of the ball. Hoge and Jahns listen and react to postgame press conference audio from Mitchell Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy. What did you think of the game? Let the guys know by calling the voicemail line: 312-222-5050.

