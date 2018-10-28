× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show live at Treetime – Nov 11

Get in the holiday spirit with Dean Richards at Treetime in Lake Barrington!

On Sunday, November 11 from 9am to 1pm, join Dean Richards at Treetime Christmas Creations for a holiday broadcast of his Sunday Morning Show.

Enjoy musical performances, special guests, treats and a visit from Santa, plus hear Dean’s A-List interviews. We’ll also give you the chance to win giveaways, including tickets to The Wizard of Oz at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Broadcast attendees can also enjoy pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s. Visit one of their 40 plus Chicagoland locations or order at www.loumalnatis.com for Chicago’s best deep dish pizza!

And it’s all set inside Treetime’s 50,000 square-foot Christmas showroom featuring the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and the most unique decorations, all at factory direct prices.

Treetime Christmas Creations is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

Event and promotions subject to change.