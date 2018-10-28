× Brian Noonan reviews “Hello, Dolly!” and talks Rambo movies with Cody Gough

Brian gives his “regular theatre guy review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Hello, Dolly! at the Oriental Theatre. The cast was phenomenal and he STRONGLY recommends seeing the show — while you still can! Hear why Brian gave the show a rave review and learn why you should get your tickets right away.

Then, hear Brian and Cody somehow go off on a hilarious tangent involving rainbow sherbet, lemonade cravings, and the Rambo and Rocky movies. It’s fun for the whole family!