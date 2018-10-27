× WGN Nightside w/ Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures | 10/26/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Pete McMurray is accompanied by Jane Monzures as they talk Halloween candy, the departure of Megyn Kelly from NBC’s ‘Today’ show, and more.

Pete and Jane speak with psychic Denise Guzzardo; Gina Marotta talks to us about loving your work; former FBI Agent and ABC news contributor, Steve Gomez, answers questions on the capture of mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc; finally Kristen Green and Michael Roberts from The Reveler share some of the establishment’s fantastic beverages!