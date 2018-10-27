× Well-known resistance fighter dies at 99, Former BBC presenter shares his story on The Matt Bubala Show

Joachim Ronnenberg was a Norwegian resistance fighter that sabotaged Nazi Germany’s nuclear weapons ambition during World War II. In 1943, he led a top-secret raid. Ronnenberg passed away this week at the age of 99. BBC did an interview with Ronnenberg in 2013 and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg described him as a great hero.

Alan Wright is a former BBC Radio personality that had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Ronneberg. Wright shares his story live with us from the UK.

“Hydro Polymers is a company that owned the factory in Norway during the War and they were having a celebration. They invited him as their guest of honor. He said to me, it’s the first time that someone’s been invited to a dinner as their guest of honor after blowing up one of their factories,” Wright says. Ronnenberg was 23 when he led this mission. Wright says most men at 23 are just staring out in life.

“He was a modest man,” Wright says.

