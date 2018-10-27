× ‘The Madness of Edgar Allen Poe’: The legend comes to life inside an authentic vintage mansion

Dave Hoekstra visits with writer/director David Rice, and actor Christian Gray of the First Folio Theatre production The Madness of Edgar Allen Poe. They discuss the unique nature of the show, which is an interactive experience inside the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, bringing Poe’s work to life in an intimate setting and how such a tight venue affects the approach to performing. Gray, who portrays Poe, also talks about tapping into such a complex historical figure, and more.