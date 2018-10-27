× OTL #628: Chicago is the worst at recycling,The Reader gets a new editor, The Secret History of the Wildwood Pickers

Mike Stephen discusses some of the problems with Chicago’s recycling program with Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association, talks to the new editor-in-chief of the Chicago Reader Anne Elizabeth Moore about what’s in store for the future of the paper, and discovers the Secret History of the local 1970s Bluegrass band Wildwood Pickers with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by The Bombats.

