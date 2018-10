× Matt Lo is making AI a little more human with ChipBot

ChipBot CEO Matt Lo joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to hear him vent about online chat bots and other annoying examples of AI. Instead of using a normal chat bot for your service and annoying your consumer, use ChipBot to analyze your customer’s behavior while providing support and (actual fun) engagement.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can listen to Technori on Spotify!