Matt Bubala Full Show 10-27-18: Halloween weekend from the Allstate Skyline Studios

Come celebrate Halloween with The Matt Bubala Show! Tune in to hear some good laughs about Roger’s costume malfunctions and dressing up for Halloween. Listeners share their thoughts about teenagers not dressing in the spirit while trick-or-treating. Throughout the show, we talk about the best and most iconic things from the 1980’s, whether it be from games to t.v. shows. Listeners call and text in their favorites and share some of their memories. At 4 a.m., Alan Wright joins the show from London for a special interview about World War II.