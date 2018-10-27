× Dining Out Loud: Midwestern TWAIN-G

Mike and Penny visit Twain, the new Logan Square gourmet homage to Midwestern cuisine from Tim and Rebekah Graham. In this podcast they parse the latest design trend of undergarments hanging from restaurant ceilings, the wisdom of glamming up ants on a log, and the glory of bone marrow. Mike explains what a “Kid Rock” shandy is and both Penny and Mike brave shrimp-spiked liquor. Penny claims she’s old and persnickety, but Mike is also a straight curmudgeon in this review too.

Dining Out Loud is a dueling food critics podcast featuring Penny Pollack (legendary Chicago magazine food critic) and Michael Nagrant (former Sun-Times food critic, dining writer for Redeye, and contributing author on the James Beard Award-winning Alinea cookbook) and produced by WGN Radio’s Dane Neal.

The podcast lets listeners hear the thinking behind the critiques that can make or break a restaurant. Penny and Mike will also interview top food personalities and take you behind the scenes as they eat out in Chicago and around the world.

