MB Real Estate managing director Andrew Davidson joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk popular real estate destinations for big-name business in downtown Chicago. The combination of older buildings and increasing company sizes is making areas like LaSalle Street a hot commodity for companies looking to move.

