Would Consumers Notice a Difference if American & United Flight Attendants Form a Union?

The aviation industry is always up and down (no pun intended) whether it’s the focus on cheap fuel prices or personnel issues develop for airline management. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) checked in with Steve Grzanich to discuss a number of stories about US to Europe tickets on the rise, the importance of airlines having regional presences, and the possible formation of a flight attendants union between workers at United and American Airlines.