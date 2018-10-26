× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/26/18: Keeping Chicago Tech on Top, Allstate’s Sport Marketing, & Chicago Entertainment

Checking in after a few missed Fridays, Andrea Hanis caught up with Steve Bertrand to chat about another one of the big pushes to keep Chicago at the top of the list of tech leaders through an initiative of Penny Pritzker’s. Tom Gimbel joined Steve to point out one of the biggest red flags for when choosing a business leader, Pam Hollander jumped into the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about Allstate’s latest sports marketing footprint with the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K, and Front Row Phyllis previewed some of the upcoming entertainment events in and around Chicago.