It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, Justin speaks with Dr. Garland L. Thomas-McDavid, the President of North Lawndale College Prep, about what separates North Lawndale College Prep from other high schools in Chicago, the importance of students receiving compassion from their educational program, the core values of the high school and what they do to get their students prepared to not just graduate from high school but to graduate from college.