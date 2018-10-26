× Wendy and Brian Noonan Full Show 10.26.18

The great Brian Noonan is in for Bill Leff. Bill is out today collecting listeners gently used Christmas trees for Treetime Christmas Creations and Goodwill. He checks in with Brian and Wendy throughout the show. Comedian and “I’m Dying Up Here” star Erik Griffin stopped by to talk about his shows at Zanies in Rosemont. We also take President Donald Trump’s comments on the arrest of Cesar Sayoc Jr., who is suspected of mailing pipe bombs to CNN and top Democratic officials. We also say happy birthday to super producer, Jasmine.

