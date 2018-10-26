× Wendy and Brian Noonan Bonus Hour 10.26.18

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy and Brian Noonan chat about Brian’s obsession with bow ties. Then, Bill Leff checks in with the show. Bill is out today collecting listeners gently used Christmas trees for Treetime Christmas Creations and Goodwill. Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherunn.com dropped by to talk about things to do in the city for November.

