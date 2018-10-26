× WalletHub Study: 2019’s Best Colleges in Illinois

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming next month, a new study ranks the best Illinois yniversities to attend next year. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez says the top five are the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign and Illinois Wesleyan University.

She says even though the University of Chicago and Northwestern are the most expensive, they have a high rate of return on investment than other schools in the state. The survey found MIT, Princeton and Yale come in as the top three schools in the country.

