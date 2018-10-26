Live high school football scoreboard

WalletHub Study: 2019’s Best Colleges in Illinois

Posted 5:56 PM, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:48PM, October 26, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 30: A Pedestrian walks through the Main Quadrangles (Quad) on the Hyde Park Campus of the University of Chicago on November 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming next month, a new study ranks the best Illinois yniversities to attend next year. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez says the top five are the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign and Illinois Wesleyan University.

She says even though the University of Chicago and Northwestern are the most expensive, they have a high rate of return on investment than other schools in the state. The survey found MIT, Princeton and Yale come in as the top three schools in the country.

To view the full reports, please visit:

