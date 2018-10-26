× Thunderpussy | Life On The Road With Bassist Leah Julius [Sound Sessions Interview]

Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann calls up bassist Leah Julius of the heart-pulsating, rock mega-force known as Thunderpussy. We chat about everything from the incarnations of the band and favorite albums to their plans for the upcoming election and touring with The Struts. Turn your earbuds up to 11 for this interview with one of the most exciting groups in rock right now.

Listen to the interview with Thunderpussy by clicking PLAY [Comment below with any questions!]

SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann