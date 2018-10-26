× The Package Bomber Captured, Opioid Crisis in IL, Rebecca Darr (CEO of Wings), The First Lady of Illinois, Diana Rauner, Sound Sessions Podcast and “What’s That From!?” | Full Show (Oct 26th)

Tonight on the show The First Lady of Illinois, Diana Rauner sits down with Andrea for a one-on-one exclusive interview. Then, we take a look at recent news surrounding the Package Bomber being captured with ABC’s Mark Remillard. Moving along, the Opioid Crisis in IL is reaching new levels so, to give us some insight is Peter Roskam. And from Wings (Chicagoland’s Largest Anti-Domestic Violence Agency) we welcome Rebecca Darr (CEO of Wings) to tell us about their national Purple Purse campaign to help break the abuse cycle. And we’re elated to bring the host of Sound Sessions Podcast Michael Heidemann to the show to reflect on a past interview with Butch Vig of the band Garbage who are celebrating the 20 year anniversary of Version 2.0. And finally, we play another exciting episode of “What’s That From”… This week the crew takes on “Halloween” with great aplomb.

