× The Opening Bell 10/26/18: What Will Happen After The “October Effect” on The Market?

All of the gains that the overall market has seen since the beginning of the year are all gone. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) discussed what can be done to ease the worries when these kinds of drops happen and where the market could go from after a rough October. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then closed out the week with news about the United and American merger coming for the flight attendants union and other aviation news going on around the country.