Sculptor Richard Hunt, ‘Patti’s Peace Talks’ and Does Patti Know Music? | Full Show (Oct 25th)

Tonight we welcome on famed sculptor, Richard Hunt who has a new sculpture being installed this fall at Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph, Michigan. [The sculpture is the centerpiece of a new outdoor campus that will serve as a gateway and regional gathering place in Southwest Michigan. Hunt, who is 82, is considered one of Illinois’ greatest cultural treasures.] Then, we bring on Dave Lundy and Scott Stantis to bury the hatchet with our new segment, ‘Patti’s Peace Talks’ mediated by comedian Paul Farahvar.

