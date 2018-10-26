Sculptor Richard Hunt brings his incredible artwork to Illinois

Posted 3:15 AM, October 26, 2018

Sculptor Richard Hunt

Tonight we welcome on famed sculptor, Richard Hunt who has a new sculpture being installed this fall at Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph, Michigan.  [The sculpture is the centerpiece of a new outdoor campus that will serve as a gateway and regional gathering place in Southwest Michigan. Hunt, who is 82, is considered one of Illinois’ greatest cultural treasures.]

