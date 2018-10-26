× Rancho Obi-Wan Gala Review, Star Wars Resistance: Declassified

We celebrate Halloween STAR WARS style this week on RFR! Jimmy attended the annual Rancho Obi-Wan Gala last weekend and he’s back from California with a report from the home of the world’s largest STAR WARS collection. Star Wars Resistance: Declassified is back with a full review of “The Triple Dark” and “Fuel for the Fire”. Plus, we look back at some hilarious Halloween highlights in Star Wars in Pop Culture, we check in with the RFR Patreon community, and listener feedback featuring voice mail from the greatest audience of Star Wars fans in the galaxy.