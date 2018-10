× Kicking it with Erik Griffin

Comedian and “I’m Dying Up Here” star Erik Griffin stopped by to talk to Wendy and Brian Noonan about his shows at Zanies in Rosemont this weekend. They also talk about the cancellation of ‘I’m Dying Up Here,’ working in Hollywood, the intersection of comedy and politics, his new podcast ‘Riffin with Griffin’, and much more.

For more information, or to purchase tickets online, please visit zaines.com.