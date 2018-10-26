Erika Harold in studio, consent decree, lottery lawsuits and more
Attorney General candidate Erika Harold joins the show to discuss her candidacy.
Karen Sheley from the ACLU discusses the Chicago police consent decree.
Forbes journalist Robert Wood discusses the legal ramifications of winning the lottery.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by WGN Radio’s Elif Geris and the Illinois Opportunity Project’s Kathleen Murphy to discuss breaking legal news involving Sandra Day O’Connor, Michael Avenatti, Canadian cannabis, spooky Halloween lawsuits and more.