Elton Jim Turano gets a shout-out from Elton John himself

Posted 3:29 PM, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 03:27PM, October 26, 2018

Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Elton” Jim Turano joins Dean Richards to describe the moment when Elton John dedicated a song to him at Madison Square Garden last week. See Dean and Jim together at Treetime on Sunday, Nov. 11.