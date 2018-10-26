Elton Jim Turano gets a shout-out from Elton John himself

Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
“Elton” Jim Turano joins Dean Richards to describe the moment when Elton John dedicated a song to him at Madison Square Garden last week. See Dean and Jim together at Treetime on Sunday, Nov. 11.