× Dean Richards in for John Williams 10.26.18: Elton John shouts us out, mail bombs suspect, safe driving, weekend

Dean Richards fills in for John Williams, kicking off the Friday show with “Elton” Jim Turano. Jim describes the moment when Elton John himself made a shout-out to him. Then, Steve and Dean update you on the latest about the suspect arrested in connection to several mail bombs planted at public figures’ homes and the CNN office. Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randall Blankenhorn sits in with Dean to discuss safe driving, and bringing down the number of traffic deaths. Finally, Dean, Elif and Violeta give you “Fun Things to do This Weekend.”