Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/18: Tim Cook's Perspective on Data Privacy, The "October Effect", & State Wide Property Taxes?

Devices listening to us, companies throttling phone speeds and data privacy are all over the head lines today and Rochelle Garner joined Steve Bertrand to dispel the Amazon “Alexa” myths along with the way Tim Cook looks at data privacy in 2018. Bill Geiger jumped in the studio to suggest a couple different ways to navigate the “October Effect” in the market, and Dennis Rodkin is sharing what you need to know about a property tax referendum that will be coming up at the voting booth on November 6th for certain counties.