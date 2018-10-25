× WGN Nightside w/ Mark Carman & Harry Teinowitz | 10/24/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Mark Carman & Harry Teinowitz speak with Yahoo Editor David Knowles to get a rundown on the current status of politics as the midterm elections quickly approach. David highlights some of the most intense aspects of the elections and more, which can also be found in his article, “13 days until the midterm elections: Where things stand“.

Mark and Harry also discuss rage rooms and how therapeutic they seem to be; how to handle “crazy exes”; Harry’s frustrating experience at a gas station; and much more.