× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 19 | Homework: Is it helping or hurting your kid?

You know the scene. Jimmy or Kimmy gets home from school, drags 15 pounds of books and worksheets out of an overburdened backpack and settles in for hours of pained concentration. Or maybe Jess and Tess have NO homework, and you wonder if they’re learning anything at all. How important is homework, and how much is appropriate? Homework research guru Professor Harris Cooper of Duke University tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos it depends on the age of the child.

