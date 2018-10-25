WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters following an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing at the White House October 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders was critical of reporters and said they were wrong to focus on President Donald Trump's previous harsh word for journalists in the wake of this week's pipe bomb deliveries to prominent Democratic political leaders and supporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (10/25/18): Sarah Sanders blasts CNN, Meghan McCain speaks out on The View and more…
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 25th, 2018:
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has had enough and blasts CNN in an awkward retort, Meghan McCain opens up on The View and regrets her comments on Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel wants to know who didn’t win the MegaMillions jackpot, Ellen DeGeneres proves Sean “Diddy” Combs is scared of clowns, and Harriet the Singing Donkey.