× Top Five@5 (10/25/18): Sarah Sanders blasts CNN, Meghan McCain speaks out on The View and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 25th, 2018:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has had enough and blasts CNN in an awkward retort, Meghan McCain opens up on The View and regrets her comments on Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel wants to know who didn’t win the MegaMillions jackpot, Ellen DeGeneres proves Sean “Diddy” Combs is scared of clowns, and Harriet the Singing Donkey.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3560469/conn-top-five-at-five-10-25-18_2018-10-25-192509.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!