Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: "Because of The Tight Job Market, Honesty Is The Best Policy"

The U.S. has been faced with a difficult challenge of dealing with a country wide opioid crisis, but what happens when these or other kinds of drugs inch their way into the work place? Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank), for this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to discuss the ways legal and illegal drugs might find their way into the workplace, addressing personal digital footprints, and some advice for employees/employers.