The Opening Bell 10/25/18: One Third of Pay-TV Subscribers Shifted from Traditional TV Packages

Another monumental change happened last week in Canada when recreational weed was legalized, so it only feels like a matter of time before it happens all across the U.S. So the questions begs to be asked, what will happen when employers have to handle employees that come to work under the influence (even if it’s legal). Steve Grzanich broke down the conversation with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank), on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. (20:09) Brett Sappington (Sr. Director of Research at Parks Associate) then focused on the changing ways consumers watch TV as he found nearly one third of pay-TV subscribers last year switched to an alternative service like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Go.