× The Mincing Rascals 10.25.18: Mail bombs, latest Rauner ad, legalizing recreational marijuana, Megyn Kelly

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They start off the episode by addressing responsibility in the discovery of explosive devices sent to several public figures’ homes and to CNN. Then, they discuss the impact of Governor Bruce Rauner’s latest campaign ad, in which J.B. Pritkzer is depicted as marrying Speaker Mike Madigan. The Rascals debate where the state would be, medically, if marijuana were legalized for recreational use. And, the group decides whether or not NBC Talk Show Host Megyn Kelly should be fired after her recent controversial comment on-air.

John recommends listening to the speech Author George Saunders gave at the 2013 Syracuse graduation.

Patti recommends reading The Soul of America by Jon Meacham.

Scott recommends watching “The Good Place” on Netflix.

Eric recommends trying out the SpotHero app.