× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.25.18: Megyn Kelly and NBC, “The Bride of Frankenstein” at Chicago Symphony Orchestra, migrant caravans, George Saunders

John Williams starts off the show with your opinions on Megyn Kelly’s remarks regarding “black face” Halloween costumes, and whether or not she should be fired from NBC. Then, Chicago Symphony Orchestra Director of Programming for Symphony Center Presents Jim Fahey describes how the CSO put together “The Bride of Frankenstein,” a presentation of live orchestral music accompanying the film itself. With all the movement in Central America over the past week, John turns to Keren Zwick of the National Immigrant Justice Center, who explains the migrant caravans on their way to the United States. Finally, author George Saunders shares what brought on the idea for his New York Times Best Seller, Lincoln in the Bardo.